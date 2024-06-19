They're Coming For Our Spare Bedrooms

Virgin Media’s OAP B&B is sold as a factual entertainment series in which elderly homeowners and young renters are paired up for an intergenerational living experiment.

It would be a sweet concept for a TV show if there wasn’t a state-sponsored plantation of Ireland underway supported by a complicit mainstream media, backed up by an extravagantly financed NGO sector, masquerading as charity.

The show is based on an arrangement from The Home Share NGO which matches elderly homeowners with people who can live rent-free in return for 10 hours a week of company and chores.

With the EU Migration Pact looking set to be fast-tracked into law by a rogue Irish government hell-bent on filling Ireland with an uncapped number of illegal immigrants, mostly men, the cheerful nature of the show takes on a more sinister complexion. Is this the real reason for the sudden interest in our spare bedrooms? Combined with the NGO communist obsession with ‘houses for all’, it’s clear something more troubling is afoot when it comes to our private property rights.

Many of us had foreseen problems surrounding the question in the census about the number of spare bedrooms in your house. Turns out there are at least 1.2 million unoccupied bedrooms in Ireland according to a report in the Irish Examiner, September 01, 2023. All waiting to be filled. By whom exactly?

The article reads:

With healthcare workers, teachers, students, and homeless people all struggling to find accommodation there are calls for older people to consider letting out a room. Lecturer in Social Policy at Maynooth University, Rory Hearne, said the rent-a-room scheme needs to be promoted more. Homeowners can earn up to €14,000 a year tax-free by renting a room.

A recent clip on RTÉ Radio 1 from May 22, 2024 had host Oliver Callan interview Will Foley, a man who had opened his home to a Ugandan refugee who was studying for a masters in DCU while working. No such hospitality for an Irish student struggling with costs, I couldn’t help but think. Then again, that wouldn’t clock up those state broadcaster brownie points for virtue signalling which has become a national sport. Top prize: Replacement.

Callan cheerily opens the segment:

“Do you like having visitors to your house? Do you like having house guests not always knowing how long they might be staying for? What about offering a room in your house to somebody who could really benefit from it?

What could Oliver Callan possibly mean when he says ‘not always knowing how long they might be staying for’? It’s become abundantly clear for anyone paying attention to the migrant takeover of Ireland, the newcomers have no intention of returning to their countries of origin and are actively encouraged by their NGO welcoming committees to call Ireland home and the Irish racists for any offence taken by the plantation.

This is government policy.

Back on the RTÉ Player, the propaganda machine is relentless. A documentary series cheekily called Our Land tells the native Irish they’re being taken over, like it or not. Anyone can be Irish now. You just have to turn up, illegally or otherwise. Anyway, the new Irish have been officially invited in so you better make room. That’s the vibe. Just imagine if it was the other way around.

If we go back to the home share idea, what happens when the old person dies? Will the rent-free tenant get to stay on rent-free eventually? Is that the ultimate plan for the plantation?

First they come for your spare bedrooms, then they come for your homes.

Never trust a commie chanting ‘Houses for all’.

Kindly support independent journalism and buy Aisling a coffee HERE. Thank you.