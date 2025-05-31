The problem with the Freemasons' chokehold over our Emergency Services

The Freemasons are coming out from the shadows with a PR campaign to convince the public they’re not really Lucifer worshippers.

If we were to believe Lucifer worshipper Thomas Sheridan, the Freemasons are just a harmless bunch of Bridge playing auld fellas, nothing to worry our silly little heads about. In conversation with writers Gerry O’Neill and John Waters on the subject of Tucker Carlson’s interview with Conor McGregor in the Grand Lodge of Ireland on 17 Molesworth Street in Dublin in April, 2025, author and filmmaker Thomas Sheridan said:

That’s the kind of people they are, like older gentlemen who have dining things and they talk about, you know, they play Bridge, they wouldn’t know what mixed martial arts is.

Sure, Thomas.

Known for sometimes starting or finishing his famous monologues from his car with ‘Hail Lucifer’ it’s no surprise that Thomas Sheridan feels this way about those poor misunderstood Freemasons. Here’s a YouTube video he posted on January 02, 2019 entitled: My Successful Invocation of Luicifer.

Blood Sacrifice

On February 5, 2021 RTÉ’s Late Late Show opened with frontline workers doing what appeared to be a Freemasonic humiliation ritual in the form of the Jerusalema Challenge, which makes more sense through the prism of today’s Gaza horror show. It was probably some kind of dark arts spell casting to welcome in Trump’s Golden Age with the Freemasons finally laying claim to Soloman’s Temple in Jerusalem, for Lucifer, child sacrifice included. The Freemasons are obsessed with Soloman’s Temple.

As the deadly virus ripped though the nation (not), members of the gardai, the Irish army and the paramedics somehow found the time to work on a naff dance routine, with special lighting showing the audience exactly where their allegiance now lay. A giant Freemason square and compass beamed on to the floor at Montrose for all to see. In plain sight. There was no mistaking its shape. The camera angles even shot from above for maximum effect. This was a Freemasons’ production. The Brotherhood of Man had captured our emergency services and had them performing a shameful dance routine on national television to prove their submission.

Curtains up! Light the lights!

Razzle dazzle ‘em and they’ll beg ya for more. Nobody does show business quite like those Zionists (not always Jews to be precise, more like Luciferians who come in many disguises). According to their satanic rulebook they have to tell us in advance then it’s on us if we allow ourselves to be deceived. The conspirators told us in no uncertain terms that the Covid scam was a Freemasons’ production. The Irish police force, an Garda Síochána, had fallen. Now hands on hips and cha, cha, cha.

Freemasons and the Gardaí

Is Garda Commissioner (Sir) Drew Harris a Freemason? Maybe. Probably. It’s not like he’s going to tell us. It’s a secret society for a reason even if the latest PR campaign pretends otherwise with a few carefully chosen representatives handing out cheques as ‘charity’ to emergency services and children’s organisations.

A headline from The Belfast Telegraph from April 7, 2023, claimed ‘360 PSNI officers are members of Freemasons, Orange Order and other groups’. It’s probably way more than that conservative estimate but it gives us an indication of what we’re dealing with in the South. Drew Harris previously served as Deputy Chief Constable of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) from 2014 to 2018 before being handed Ireland’s top policing role, the first time ever an outsider won the head job. It was an odd appointment. The father of Drew Harris had been murdered by the IRA in 1989. He had reason to dislike republicans and the Irish in general. Maybe he wanted revenge.

Rank and file cops have made it clear, they don’t want Drew Harris as their boss. In July 2023, they voted by 98.7% in favour of a ‘no confidence’ motion in him and yet he kept his position, when so many others would have resigned in defeat. That’s some support from a hidden hand.

Drew Harris’ tenure has overseen Ireland’s open borders fiasco where criminals have gained easy access to Ireland only to inevitably commit crimes that have been played down and concealed by authorities. The fingerprints of Freemasonry are everywhere.

Ban Freemasons from Emergency Services

Surely a democratic police force has no place for secret orders within its ranks. How can justice be served by secret agents who openly lie to protect each other and advance their own treasonous cause? How many Freemasons belong in the gardaí in Ireland and what are their positions? Have the gardaí received charitable donations from the Freemasons like the ambulance services in the UK? If so, how much? What’s expected in return?

Is that why the Freemasons’ symbol was so prominently displayed on the Late Late Show on February 5, 2021 as the toxic vaccines were rolled out across the nation with the help of the captured emergency services who enforced the nonsense rules with an iron fist? Secrecy and evil go hand in glove.

From what we witnessed with the Covid scam the showbiz element of Freemasonry was central to convincing the public there was a deadly virus on the loose and they had better roll up their sleeves and get that trial injection into their arms as quickly as possible. Say a big thank you too. Manners are very important to Freemasons. At least on the surface. Be grateful the emergency services are looking after us all so well, like good boys and girls.

Mission Complete

Drew Harris is due to retire on September 1, 2025, his mission complete. People are confused. They don’t trust the gardaí to do the right thing. They don’t know what’s real, what’s fake. Something’s very off. Until Drew Harris came along we’d never witnessed the elderly or children being pepper sprayed in the eyes by gardaí. There had been no need to baton charge a crowd or order water cannons. There was no ‘far right’.

We’ve heard the reports of three children stabbed by an Algerian homeless man Riad Bouchaker on Parnell Square on November 23, 2023 but there have been no official updates, no sign of the victims, no trial. Strange behaviour. Those asking questions are labelled conspiracy theorists or are accused of spreading misinformation. Under Drew Harris’ rule, speculation has been allowed to build due to the absence of proper reporting, aided and abetted by a complicit mainstream media.

A functioning democracy cannot be run by secret societies who make funny hand signals to each other while endangering the lives of the people they’re supposed to represent and protect.

It’s up to us. We must ban members of all secret societies from public office and demand transparency and integrity in high office and right down to the public service. No more secret agents with their treasonous agendas allowed.

We’ve got to decide. Are we going to be bought by Lucifer and his charitable cheques and showbiz razzmatazz? Or are we going to choose the plain objective Truth, however hard? No big cheque for our efforts. Just honesty for the sake of it, a soul test.

Let’s leave it for now on another Late Late show spectacle from March 27, 2020 when presenter Miriam O’Callaghan filled in for Ryan Tubridy who ‘had a cough’. They have to tell us.

This was the launch of the scamdemic and what a show it was!

Support independent journalism and buy Aisling a coffee HERE. Thank you.