How the GAA used the sudden death of Tyrone star Cormac McAnallen to normalise SADS

Twenty one years since the sudden death of Tyrone footballing legend Cormac McAnallen, we see defibrillators everywhere but also more unexplained deaths in young sportspeople than ever before.

What’s gone wrong?

The screening programme set up by former GAA president Nickey Brennan in 2007, was supposed to prevent sudden death in players. It’s clearly failed in its mission yet we’re expected to believe that young, fit and healthy athletes have always died in high numbers. We’re told 100 young people a year die from Sudden Adult Death Syndrome in Ireland. That’s in stark contrast to the average of five sudden cardiac deaths per year across all Irish sport between the years 1987 - 1996.

In the first report of its kind investigating the cause of sudden deaths in Irish sport, researcher Fionnuala Quigley found: A total of 51 cases of sudden death in sport were identified over a 10 year period. The median age was 48 (range 15–78). Fifty of the deaths were of men. Golf was the most popular participating sport. In 42 cases, the pathological cause of death was atherosclerotic coronary artery disease.

The study gives us an idea of how rare it was for young, healthy athletes to die without warning before the GAA’s PR campaign kicked off following the death of Tyrone star Cormac McAnallen, who we’re told died from a mystery heart virus. The survey of Ireland’s coroners (45 responded) by Fionnuala Quigley also provides a cause of death ( a build-up of plaque in the arteries), something purposefully missing from today’s reports on the deaths of young people. There’s a deliberate blurring of the lines, where suicides and accidents are bundled in under the category of died suddenly or unexpectedly in an effort to generate confusion and turn people off asking pertinent questions for fear of getting it wrong.

Turn-off

High profile cases like so-called investigative journalist Gemma O’Doherty (she of the funny hand signals) harassing a grieving mother also act as a turn-off to the public. Nobody wants to add to the torment of losing a child. Yet here’s Gemma O’Doherty going out of her way to slander a grieving mother ensuring bad publicity and tainting anyone asking pertinent questions about sudden deaths by association. O'Doherty has been particularly cruel in this case and showed no mercy to grieving mother Edel Campbell on her nightly livestreams as covered previously on this Substack. That’s how counterintelligence works by generating bad publicity, on purpose.

Out of control

The current GAA president Jarlath Burns is sitting on statistics that will show us exactly the rate of death in the association’s players over the past two decades, all documented in detail. It’s high time GAA members demanded greater transparency when it comes to the health and safety of players who dedicate their lives to gaelic games on a voluntary basis. The rate of sudden death among GAA players is out of control, especially since the rollout of the trial Covid-19 injections, officially linked to heart issues. Empty platitudes from GAA bosses for deceased athletes won’t do.

Jarlath Burns needs to address the fact the Covid-19 injections the GAA coerced its players into receiving, are causing heart trouble. He can’t keep ignoring the problem. Neither can the families of the deceased or the wider public in general. The news is slowly dripping out in the US and UK yet the Irish mainstream media continue to pretend the injections are safe and effective. They’re in cover-up mode, just like the GAA, just like the doctors.

Under Pressure

Ireland’s young people were put under enormous pressure by the media, doctors, the GAA, their sporting heroes, celebrities, influencers and even their parents to participate in a risky medical trial with no long-term safety assurances, for no discernible reason. There was no pandemic and even if Covid-19 existed and had replaced the flu, it didn’t affect them. There was absolutely no reason to inject anyone, young or old, but the propaganda was so intense, when their time came, young people queued up for the dangerous injections under the illusion it would give them their freedom back. It was a trick. This HSE promotional video from October 28, 2021 reminds us of the mentality of the time:

The Fallout

We’re now dealing with the fallout of Covid-19 vaccine trials but the mainstream media won’t monitor the outcome with any thoroughness because they were complicit in getting as many people as possible injected. Same as the doctors. They’re not going to tell us they were greedy and injected healthy young people with a liability-free concoction because they wanted to get richer, quicker. They knew the flu hadn’t vanished. GAA bosses aren’t going to admit they took the blood money to coerce their members into the medical trial for no reason apart from avarice and malice.

We’ll have to demand answers because they won’t be forthcoming. Too many compromised bad actors covering their tracks.

With the passage of time, it’s become clear, Cormac McAnallen’s death has been manipulated by the GAA to normalise SADS and make it easier for management to dismiss as normal the shocking rise in sudden deaths in its players.

Sure it’s always happened, goes the refrain. Not at this rate, it hasn’t.

Priming

For more than two decades the Irish public has been primed to accept the sudden death of its young people as if it’s an unfortunate part of life, something that just happens, no need for an explanation, no cause of death required. We’ve been programmed to shrug our shoulders and move along. No need to make a big fuss like when Cormac McAnallen died, it’s a common occurrence now, no big deal. Young people die all the time. Sure it’s always happened. No need to interview the families or to discuss the sudden deaths in detail, just bury the story and keep going, out of respect.

Except some of us remember. We know young people never died at this rate. We know something is terribly wrong. We know the Covid-19 injections cause heart problems but may not be responsible for all these sudden deaths. We know we can’t just move along, that it would be cowardly, that our young people deserve better than that. They deserve some honesty, for starters.

So we’ll keep interrupting the programming, however unpopular.

We’ll keep asking those awkward questions when all about us shout, move along, move along.

