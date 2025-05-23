Fine Gael TD Edward Timmins fronts a new Oireachtas Heart and Stroke group but did his wife Orla suffer an adverse reaction to the jab?

Why is Wicklow TD Edward Timmins ignoring the elephant in the Oireachtas considering his wife Orla was more than likely adversely affected by the Covid-19 trial injections? Deputy Timmins has become the face of a new government heart and stroke group set up to deal with the shocking number of heart disease and stroke patients in Ireland. Cardiovascular disease accounts for 10,000 deaths a year, making it Ireland’s biggest killer.

Deputy Timmins told the Irish Independent on May 6, 2025:

It’s so important to attend A&E and if you are suffering from chest pain they will see you straight away.

The Wicklow TD's concern for people suffering from heart trouble may be commendable but why is he avoiding the main issue that has become the Great Unspoken after so much fanfare about the vaccine rollout? That being the fallout from the risky trial Covid-19 injections that are officially linked to cardiovascular issues. After all, Deputy Timmins had no problem promoting the dangerous jabs publicly as this Irish Independent article from November 30, 2021 attests.

The Trump administration is currently blaming the Biden administration for releasing the jabs with the knowledge they would cause heart complications. They both knew. It was intentional. The anti-vaxxers did their best to warn people. They knew too.

In this discussion with Wicklow resident Barry Kinane, we discuss why it’s time to break the silence and speak openly about the after-effects of the Covid-19 injections including the excess deaths and the wide range of illness associated with the jabs.

Silence means being complicit in genocide.

