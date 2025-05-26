Myocarditis at six years-of-age: The coroner rules Logan Murphy died from natural causes after suffering a cardiac arrest at Cork University Hospital

“Myocarditis at this point in time is due to the Covid-19 vaccines until proven otherwise.” Dr Peter McCullough, Cardiologist

We have no idea if six-year-old Logan Murphy had received the Covid-19 gene therapy injections prior to his cardiac arrest on August 13, 2024 in Cork University Hospital, because the Irish mainstream media are avoiding the official link between myocarditis and the trial jabs, along with the Coroner’s Court.

Instead Irish media outlets are reporting that the little boy from Macroom in County Cork died from ‘natural causes,’ as if six-year-olds simply die naturally. The Irish Examiner reports that Logan ‘suffered a rare viral infection which was attacking his heart’. Reporter Liz Dunphy claims the child’s heart inflammation was due to a ‘virus’. She quotes Ahmed Haidaran, a consultant general surgeon in CUH, who said myocarditis was ‘so rare it affected just 15 people per one million’.

Risk of Myocarditis

The Health Service Executive website claims the risk of myocarditis and pericarditis following the Covid-19 vaccines is as high as one in 10,000 people, which would make it far from ‘very rare’. Pfizer’s own informed consent documents put the risk of myocarditis as high as one in 1,000. This is why it’s vital to know if Logan Murphy had entered the medical trial encouraged by the mainstream media, the medical profession and the Irish government, for profit.

Logan’s mother Lei told reporters after the inquest: "We were disappointed by the coroner's court verdict that Logan died from natural causes. That's hard to think of for a six-year-old."

Logan Murphy

Coroner Philip Comyn said that he did not feel the verdict of medical misadventure was possible unless there was a positive action which led to someone’s unintended death. Did the coroner rule out the Covid-19 injections as a positive action?

Lies by Omission

It’s telling when reporters leave out whether or not the deceased was injected with the Covid-19 rushed to market concoctions. It signifies guilt. Considering the scale of excess deaths post Covid-19 vaccination in Ireland and across the world, it’s crucial that all media reports state clearly if anyone, especially children, who have died suddenly or unexpectedly, had taken part in the Covid-19 vaccine trials. It’s a matter of the utmost public importance.

We must ask this uncomfortable question every time there’s a hazy report of another ‘died suddenly’ filled with platitudes from those who pushed the injections but no cause of death. It must be the first question we ask as a collective: ‘Was the person injected with the Covid-19 vaccines?’ Every time. Straight away. There is no right time. We need to be able to rule it in or out, as a matter of urgency. This is a national emergency. Those attempting to shut down the conversation through virtue signalling about ‘respect for the family’ are the same ones who said nothing to protect children from the unnecessary and risky injections in first place. They have no moral upper ground on the matter.

HSE Ireland Myocarditis Risk Evaluation Following Covid-19 Injections

Bring a Teddy

Here’s a reminder of one of the HSE’s promotional videos from March 10, 2022 encouraging children to roll up their sleeves and enter a risky medical trial that could give them myocarditis along with a long list of side effects that are never mentioned. Covid, whatever it was, didn’t even affect children.

Discussing myocarditis while avoiding a story of international importance takes serious mental gymnastics for Irish journalists, complicit in the crime of the century, and yet they somehow managed it last week while back flipping over this headline story from the US.

CBS News reports: The Food and Drug Administration is telling Pfizer and Moderna to expand the warning labels on their COVID-19 vaccines about the risk of a possible heart injury side effect linked to the mRNA shots, primarily in teen boys and young men, citing findings from a study published last year and new agency data.

Operation Warped

The dogs on the street knew the injections cause myocarditis, long before this mock shock warning arrived, too little too late. The Trump administration is now attempting to blame the Biden administration in an effort to look like the good guys as the body count becomes undeniable. Meanwhile the so-called vaccines are still being administered to children and babies as if they’re ‘safe and effective’. Vaccine Daddy will eventually put an end to the dangerous injections he rushed to market through Operation Warp Speed before handing the baton to Biden to finish the job. That’s how warped this game is - they knew about the threat of myocarditis from the start, both sides. They’re both rotten. They harmed people on purpose. That was always their intention. There was no pandemic.

Where’s Claire Byrne?

Where’s Claire Byrne? Hiding in her garden shed?

On RTÉ Radio 1’s Today with Claire Byrne show, reporter Barry Lenihan covered the inquest into six-year-old’s Logan Murphy’s death and spoke to his distraught parents, Patrick and Lei, who continue to search for answers, dissatisfied with the coroner’s verdict of ‘natural causes’ for their child’s death. Lenihan reported:

“The boy was initially treated for suspected appendicitis, he complained of chest pain and fatigue, his heart rate rising, his blood pressure dropping, and at three o’clock on August 13th, less than 24 hours after he presented to the Emergency Department, Logan collapsed on the ward, suffering a cardiac arrest that afternoon. This was down to myocarditis, an extremely rare and severe viral infection that causes inflammation of the heart muscle. And Patrick and Lei claim more could have been done to help their son.”

At no point in the coverage for the Today with Claire Byrne show did the reporter mention the link between myocarditis and the Covid-19 injections which is the most obvious question considering the circumstances. As one of RTÉ’s highest paid broadcasters, it was Claire Byrne’s job to ensure the dangerous injections went into as many arms as possible, young and old, through a persistent campaign of well funded propaganda. Claire Byrne became the station’s most vocal Big Pharma cheerleader, but she was nowhere to be seen when the report of the child’s death reached her show on May 23, 2025. She must have taken a day off as presenter Colm Ó Mongáin was filling in for her.

Another Glaring Omission

The Today with Claire Byrne radio show also ignored the big news coming out of America about the FDA’s expanded myocarditis warning which came out on the same day as Logan Murphy’s inquest verdict of ‘natural causes’.

The show’s producers paid no heed to world renowned cardiologist Dr Peter McCullough’s US Senate testimony exposing the heart damage caused by the Covid-19 vaccines as he outlined in an interview after his appearance.

How are their hearts doing now?

Another story those RTÉ producers missed back on November 4, 2024 involved a study that showed 30 children had attended the emergency department at Tallaght University Hospital in Dublin with chest pains after being injected for Covid-19 during an 11-month period.

The Irish Mirror reported: The research found that 23 boys and seven girls between the ages of 12 and 15 presented at the hospital with symptoms including chest pains, shortness of breath, palpitations, and dizziness during the period.

They each had received an mRNA vaccine for Covid-19 within six weeks of their presentation – 17 after their second dose of the jab, and 13 after their first dose.

We have no idea how these young people’s hearts are doing now or if they’ve developed myocarditis as a result of the injections. The public deserves an update on these children considering the seriousness of the situation.

Conclusion

Perhaps little Logan Murphy’s onset of myocarditis had nothing to do with the Covid-19 trial injections. That is always a possibility but it’s important the media openly discuss whether or not the injections played a role in the context of the vaccination campaign they took money to promote.

The verdict of ‘natural causes’ makes no sense for a six-year-old, that’s plain for all to see. Last October the Health Service Executive appointed medical specialists from University Hospital Waterford and Mayo University Hospital to examine the case of Logan's care. The findings made have not been released to the family. Parents Patrick and Lei are calling for the full facts to be released to them. What’s the delay?

Mum Lei told reporters:

"I have a lot of questions for the review and I want them to answer these questions. We need answers. My son died in less than 24 hours. He was a healthy young boy. He didn’t have any underlying illness. Myocarditis is rare but it can be treated when it is detected. We won't stop; we will never stop until we get answers."