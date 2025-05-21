WHO Pandemic Treaty: After a false sense of security the threat of obligatory injections is back with a legally binding pact

"The agreement is a victory for public health, science and multilateral action. It will ensure we, collectively, can better protect the world from future pandemic threats." WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

How many times have we heard mainstream news broadcasters like RTÉ Radio 1’s Claire Byrne talk about the ‘next pandemic’? They keep telling us there’s another health crisis on the way and we’d better be ready. Byrne is practically salivating on her microphone at the thought of the next big scare for the public in conversation with her co-conspirator Professor Luke O’Neill, who between them, convinced the bulk of their listeners to line up for a novel gene therapy trial for no reason.

There was no pandemic first time and there’ll be no pandemic next time.

There will be lots of lies, that much is guaranteed.

Byrne and O’Neill are gearing up for Round II. The garden shed episode was just the warm up. These two have form.

Apparently the response to the Covid scam was too disjointed (mistakes were made) and now it’s time for countries to come together and respond in a co-ordinated manner for the ‘next pandemic’. In other words, we lose our sovereignty and give ourselves over to a global dictatorship under the guise of health protection. One world government, anybody?

This is a deeply sinister development and puts all our lives in grave danger.

We came scarily close the last time to forced injections. If we - the anti-vaxxers - had been disappeared, few would have sympathised. We were despised for our stance by the broader public. They were brainwashed into hating us for declining the liability-free medical trial with no long term (or short term) guarantees. As the excess deaths since the rollout of the injections become undeniable, what do the injected think of their behaviour now?

What lessons have been learned for the next pandemic?

The stakes are higher than ever.

