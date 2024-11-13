Playback speed


Old News: why are the mainstream media so obsessed with stories from decades ago?

There's a reason cold cases on Jo Jo Dullard and Patrick Nugent have been reopened ...to influence public perception and deflect from the present day genocide.
Aisling O'Loughlin
Nov 13, 2024

It's clear Drew Harris is revisiting cold cases that implicate the gardai as untrustworthy and corrupt. Why? To make way for the new international cop force. That's why JoJo Dullard and Patrick Nugent are back in the news. It’s really important for the next phase of the New World Order that you despise your local police force. Think pregnant women and children being pepper sprayed in Coolock. Think grandfathers being baton charged at Newtownmountkennedy. By the end of this campaign, the aim is for you to hate the gardaí.

The obsession with looking back also serves another purpose - it means journalists have an excuse to ignore the current news of the day. For example Patrick E Walsh's exclusive findings that reveal excess deaths are up 77% in the 15-24 year-old category for 2022 in comparison to 2020, the year of the supposed pandemic. This should be front page news. Why are Ireland's young dying suddenly and unexpectedly? Does anyone care?

Ignorance is bliss. And it works on both sides of the divide.

Propaganda abounds. The old school journalistic method of testing if something is true helps avoid being conned.

Once you know the game, you're not so easily fooled.

Support independent journalism and buy the author a coffee HERE.

