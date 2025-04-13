The Egg Man Russell Brand and the occult meaning behind 'I Am The Walrus'

The Satanic Ritual

It was no accident that Russell Brand was chosen to represent the child catcher/Pied Piper/Trickster at the satanic ritual that was the closing ceremony of the 2012 London Olympics in front of a worldwide audience of 750 million. Nor was the choice of song unintentional.

John Lennon had dismissed analysis of the 1967 song I Am The Walrus as ‘not that serious’, ‘just a dream’. Apparently he’d been on acid writing the first two lines, if we can believe the mythology surrounding The Beatles anymore. It’s more likely the psychedelic pop song was written by a committee at the Tavistock Institute or some such place, every word loaded for mind control dark magic on a unsuspecting audience of screamers.

The Not So Fab Four

The passage of time has revealed there’s a lot more to ‘the Fab Four’ than originally assumed. Like Russell Brand, the band also immersed themselves in the occult to get ahead, becoming the best selling music act of all time. What deal they made for their GOAT status remains a cause for scrutiny and debate.

One thing’s for sure, they weren’t the clean cut lads from Liverpool we were led to believe and encouraged to idolise. Like Russell Brand, they too were responsible for leading their spellbound audience astray - a magical mystery tour into the Abyss. Similar to the closing ceremony of the London Olympics, there’s a bus in the official video for The Beatles I Am The Walrus. Note at one minute 25 seconds, John Lennon has a child on his lap and is holding a red balloon as a symbol, not sure for what. It can vary from the joys of childhood to impending death.

This is particularly creepy in the context of the butcher cover (withdrawn for bad taste) from 1966 Yesterday and Today album featuring the band members draped in lumps of raw red meat and decapitated baby dolls. It was excused as art back then. We’ve since learned much about the music industry’s evil side, especially over these past few years, which invites us to reassess these strange videos and album covers.

The Walrus and the Carpenter

In interviews, John Lennon had also alluded to Lewis Carroll's 1871 poem The Walrus and the Carpenter as inspiration for I Am The Walrus. He pretended he was unaware the Walrus was the bad guy which simply doesn’t stack up. The Walrus is clearly the bad guy. Lennon was being disingenuous.

The poem is recited by Tweedledum and Tweedledee in Alice Through the Looking Glass. It got the Disney treatment in 1951 in the animated depiction of the novel, Alice in Wonderland. Watch how the Walrus acts as a kind of pied piper for the young oysters, luring them out of their safe space, away from their mother’s wisdom and eventually into his stomach. He’s kind and courteous all the way to the end, ever so mannerly. In the book version, the carpenter also eats the oysters and Alice must conclude they’re both as bad as each other for tricking the little oysters away from their home, under false pretences, only to devour them. See how the Walrus flashes the devil horns twice in the video, a signal for club members.

The Pied Piper of Hamelin: Russell Brand’s Trickster Tales

Cut to November 2014 and there’s Russell Brand promoting his children’s book The Pied Piper of Hamelin on ITV’s Lorraine. Again, it’s no accident he chose this story or that this story was chosen for him to release into the public sphere. The theme is similar, children being lured away from safety only to disappear. It’s creepy. The illustrations by Chris Riddell are disturbing, not suitable for young eyes, perverse. Brand compares the Pied Piper to Alex DeLarge, the ultra violent rapist and gang leader of the Droogs. Lorraine Kelly giggles along. I’ve reviewed the book HERE.

Strangely, Brand introduces Lorraine Kelly to Frankie and Dolly, his friend’s children who he’s brought into studio for no particular reason, at least to the uninitiated. In response to the presenter’s (rehearsed) question on whether he’d like children some day, Brand replies:

“I want children quite a lot to the point of, like, getting involved in other people’s children and sort of hijacking children. I’ve hijacked some children today as a matter of fact…”

The little ones must sit on Brand’s lap, even if they look uncomfortable, Brand’s hand on the little girl’s chest, seemingly unaware of its inappropriate position. She ends up wrapping a comforting arm around her little brother by way of protection. The whole thing is off.

The Satanic Network

We’re now supposed to believe that the Trickster has had a Come to Jesus moment and all is forgiven. He without sin cast the first stone is thrown about quite a bit. Poor ole Russ is being persecuted for talking about whatever bandwagon he’s jumped on that week for his millions of spellbound fans. His support network have come out in force to endorse his character including Neil Oliver, Jordan Peterson, Tucker Carlson, Alex Jones and Predator Defender-in-Chief, Candace Owens.

The Bath with the Homeless Man

Brand proudly told Joe Rogan on March 2, 2023 how he had a bath with a homeless man for a documentary in 2002, along with masturbating a stranger in a men’s toilet and attempted to seduce an elderly woman who wisely declined his advances. There was no discussion on why the bath scene was inappropriate and intrusive. It’s laughed off by Rogan. There’s no analysis that many people end up on the street because of abusive situations and taking advantage of a heroin user for entertainment purposes was wrong, especially considering James subsequently died.

It looks like Brand is unrepentant about his sordid past despite his word salad and is still having trouble with boundaries. It’s everybody else’s fault but his, every time. Deflect, deflect, deflect.

Considering his track record, why is Brand being pushed in our faces non-stop? More to the point, why are so many people falling for his palaver? Aren’t we supposed to be having some kind of an Awakening?

Surely we’ve figured out by now that the London Olympics closing ceremony was a satanic ritual and that those chosen to play lead roles went on to fulfil those parts on the world stage. Funnily enough, most remnants of the ceremony have been scrubbed from the Internet. They certainly don’t go well with Brand’s latest incarnation as born-again Christian. Who cleaned up the Internet and why?

The Egg Man

We still have footage of Brand with P Diddy, though. And that egg. Another sign from the Dark Side. There are too many to discount at this point, unless you’re choosing to play dumb and follow the herd. We always have a choice.

For the record, Russell Brand is not my Pied Piper.

And neither is his creepy network that have hijacked the so-called Truth Movement, after the fact, to tell us things we want to hear while misleading their audiences and smearing the message.

Brand and his gang know where he can stick that egg.

