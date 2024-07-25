Armed police, a dictatorship and those weird hand signals - the real reason Gemma O'Doherty doesn't want you to vote...

Imagine if so-called investigative journalist Gemma O’Doherty had her way. Most of the people she has smeared with her makey uppy accusations would be breeding rabbits, riding ponies and backstroking in heated swimming pools in her fantastical concentration camps. At least that’s how she’d put it for her gullible followers.

There’s a reason this Nazi revisionism is cropping up all over the alternative media scene. It’s a psyop to get you giddy about totalitarianism. So that you embrace your own imprisonment. You invite it in. You consent.

“National Socialism is the only way,” chirped activist Ken O’Keefe in a recent YouTube video that’s clocked up 253k views in 14 days while flashing weird hand signals with WORLD CITIZEN tattooed on his knuckles and a teardrop under his eye. During the highly engaging four hours and 23 minute discussion with James English entitled 9/11 Was An Inside Job, former marine Ken O’Keefe revealed he also has a swastika tattooed on his body. It’s a sign of spirituality. We’ve got it all wrong. Poor ole misunderstood Hitler was the good guy. It’s not his fault everyone ended up dead, displaced, tortured or shattered, we’re told with unshakeable confidence. If only Tiny Moustache Man had been left get on with the job he started in 1930s Germany without being so rudely interrupted - we’d all be living in a Nazi utopia. As long as we obeyed the rules of course or made the grade, even.

A Dictatorial Approach: Larry Fink, CEO and Chairman of Blackrock

Blackrock Chairman and CEO Larry Fink put it out there on Bloomberg TV as plainly as possible for those with ears to hear on March 4, 2011:

‘Markets don’t like uncertainty. Markets like, actually, totalitarian governments where you have an understanding of what’s out there and obviously the whole dimension is changing now with, as you said, the democratisation of countries. And democracies are very messy as we know in the United States. You have opinions changing back and forth.

At the New York Times, Dealbook conference on November 9, 2017, Fink restated the point:

‘Behaviours are going to have to change. You have to force behaviours and at Blackrock we are forcing behaviours’.

That’s why the Ken O’Keefe video is still up. It’s pro dictatorship. There’s not a chance YouTuber James English was willing to sacrifice his 641K subscribers (and all the glory and benefits that comes with that popularity) to take a chance on an interview like that, which covers most conspiracy theories banned from discussion on YouTube, until now. It was clearly pre-arranged and given the nod from the top. A way to manage the critical thinkers. Give them plenty of perceived truth (that’s already out there anyway) throw in some misdirection (National Socialism is the only way) and big up Hitler and the Nazi party (poor guy was just doing his best).

Understand this. James English is only allowed to grow an audience that large by playing by the regime’s rules and regulations. That’s how it works. Confusing as it can be at times, especially when there’s so much you agree with in between the hand signals. I’ll still watch, but with critical analysis.

Prime example: I’m banned from posting on YouTube despite being extremely careful about providing rock solid evidence to all my reports. I am not allowed to grow an audience on YouTube (or Instagram or TikTok) yet this video, which reveals so much of what has been censored for so long, remains on the video sharing platform for all to see. It didn’t slip through the net, if that’s what you’re thinking. We’ve witnessed how quickly YouTube can react during the Covid scam. It’s not a mistake.

Getting the alternative scene on the Nazi bandwagon achieves a few things:

It makes the mythical Far Right actually look Far Right and therefore thoroughly distasteful to Middle Ireland/normie observers who are essential to win over to have any chance of success against totalitarianism. The swastika will forever be associated with Hitler despite the attempted revamp and rebranding of the Nazi party through a slick and highly financed PR campaign. Europa the documentary contains brainwashing tricks, repeated use of highly disturbing images (way past taste and decency standards) while hammering home the message. Classic Nazi propaganda. It makes it easier to entrap Nazi sympathisers into a modern day National Socialism world of othering Jews and whatever undesirable group of the day. It eases the path to universal basic income, to euthanasia for all, to eugenics, to forever wars and conscription. Nazi supporters will get exactly what they deserve - a dictatorship and all the rules and regulations that implies. It rewrites history, erasing the uncomfortable bits, airbrushing the personal testimonies of thousands upon thousands of victims of the Nazi regime and rendering them fake or unbelieveable. It distracts from the job at hand which is exposing and undoing the work of our would-be authoritarian rulers and setting us back on the road to real democracy, the best option we have when all is said and done. If we can’t vote for our public representatives or participate in public office, where does that leave us? A dictatorship is where it leaves us.

So no, Gemma O’Doherty could never be trusted as dictator of Ireland. She lies too much for one thing, not that her followers seem to notice or care. All dictators think they’re benign, at the beginning. O’Doherty was clearly using writer and cultural commentator John Waters’ reputation in that press conference video from August 13, 2021 where she deliberately makes the dodgy hand signal that we’ve come to detect with suspicion, for good reason. Nobody in the Truth movement should be making freemasonic hand signals at this stage during video recordings. It denotes an oath of allegiance elsewhere, a nudge nudge, wink wink.

No wonder O’Doherty told her followers not to vote in the recent local and European elections while smearing those who put themselves forward to disrupt the globalist onslaught including John Waters who she inevitably turned on like she does everyone who mistakenly gets close. Dictators don’t like elections. Kinda gets in the way of progress. And what’s this about armed police? We’re getting a taste of that in Coolock in Dublin at present and it’s not going very well.

Unsurprisingly, O’Doherty states on Telegram, July 25, 2024:

#Coolock is a staged data processing operation infested with the usual plants. State agents are behind the fires. Problem, reaction, solution. It’s also a fear ritual. Anyone who doesn’t see through it at this stage is brain dead.

Imagine if O’Doherty was in charge. She’d declare everything as fake, even pregnant women, children and pensioners getting pepper sprayed in the face as we’ve witnessed in Coolock. She’d say they were crisis actors. Maybe the cops did start the fires at Coolock, maybe not. O’Doherty certainly doesn’t know for sure. One thing we can tell from viewing the footage is that those protests against the imposition of uncapped numbers of military aged men in Coolock are real. That’s a problem for counter intelligence and the government alike. The people are rising.

Locals at Newtownmountkennedy in Co Wicklow also know all about the pepper spray and batons but again, O’Doherty claimed they were just crisis actors and none of it was real. She would, wouldn’t she?

What more can we expect from the GlaxoSmithKline award winning journalist who played a key role in ousting former Garda Commissioner Martin Callinan with a non-story about penalty points? Next she turned up at an UN event in Mayo in July 2014, where the former UN Assistant Secretary General Denis Halliday called for a presidential commission to investigate the gardaí. Cut to 2021 and she’s up for armed police and a dictatorship where she’s the boss (alongside John Waters who should know better) and there are no elections. Do I really have to spell it out any more?

The constitutional challenge was a ruse, a stick to beat us with later and a way entangle John Waters in her web of counter-intelligence and to contaminate his message. O’Doherty’s obnoxious behaviour en route to the Four Courts where she posted a video of herself berating a polite ban garda (policewoman) ensured Middle Ireland’s disdain and distance. A huge opportunity destroyed by arrogance and disrespect at a crucial moment in Irish history. In more reasonable hands, that recorded conversation with the garda could have been a significant turning point for the Irish people, instead it became an absolute turn-off. John Waters could have explained the significance of the Constitutional Challenge to the garda while winning the hearts and minds of the Irish people. We so badly needed measured tones back then. Not this.

Was it done on purpose? I submit it was.

Hand signals again just as O’Doherty says, ‘We covered everything. Nothing was missed’ when speaking about the Constitutional Challenge in one of her nightly livestreams. Solicitor Terry Gorry begs to differ and said in a Facebook vlog crucial expert affidavits were not provided to the court that could have made a difference. Whatever. I was grateful for O’Doherty and Waters efforts regardless of the outcome, until O’Doherty started to weaponise the case against the Irish freedom movement while promoting herself to unelected dictator of the people. Her terms and conditions were highly manipulative and unreasonable.

It’s clear where this is all headed. O’Doherty loves to quote Vladimir Lenin, ‘The best way to control the opposition is to lead it ourselves’. She’s mocking us while seeding chaos in the alternative scene. With one eye heavily lined in kohl and the other left bare, there’s more going on in her livestreams than just spreading doubt and rumours. O’Doherty tells her followers to steer clear of X/Twitter and to just follow her content. Like Larry Fink would say, there are too many opinions going back and forth, best go for a top down approach.

Remember the aim of controlled opposition is the same as the powers that shouldn’t be, they just take different routes to reach the same destination. A dictatorship with armed police and no elections. Or elections where you only get to vote for the dictator’s choice as in remove the patriots (deregister) and sign up the newbies (unvetted men). Easy.

This well financed operation has been years in the making to gain the trust of the critical thinkers and Irish patriots. If you believe O’Doherty is producing nightly livestreams, a documentary and a newspaper off the proceeds of her 2014 defamation award from the Irish Independent, you might want to buy a calculator. That’s not even factoring in the litigation costs that keep her in the headlines for all the wrong reasons to turn off Middle Ireland. She has also claimed on her livestreams that she previously donated to John Waters’ election campaign and financed a European and American tour with Ann Doherty (the sister of missing Mary Boyle) to undermine the Irish police force internationally. Of course she eventually turned on Ann Doherty as could only be expected. And we’re to believe all the money comes from a defamation win in 2014. Doesn’t add up.

In recent times O’Doherty’s broadcasts have become more desperate, the lies more outrageous and obvious, the absence of journalistic basics have become more exposed to the most casual observers. Even John Waters has stepped back from his alliance but still remains incomprehensibly loyal despite the obvious deceptions directed towards people he calls friends. Frankly he’s the only reason she has any credibility left.

The stakes are too high for such devotion to someone actively destroying the freedom movement in Ireland.

If you want spiritual protection in this satanic world, you’d better love the Truth because the Truth represents God in all His mystery. You’d better not make excuses for lies. You’d better not condone the slander of honourable people. You’d better not pretend it’s ok to make up stories that undermine the Truth. You’re only asking for trouble. You’d better make amends fast because you’ve left yourself exposed to spiritual attack that could have been avoided if only you’d loved the Truth like you claim you do.

Why are you so stubborn? Why can’t you just say it? They were lies! Damned lies! Why do you pretend those twisted words were ‘fine journalism’ when you know full well they were lies? Why do you protect the liar?

Protect the Truth and you too shall be protected by Truth.

Show mercy and you too shall be shown mercy.

Defend the innocent and the innocent shall defend you when the time comes.

Do not bear false witness against your neighbour.

Listen!

This is not complicated but it’s you who complicates the issue.

Love the Truth.

Now prove it.

