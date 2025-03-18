Conor McGregor is not your saviour. He's just another compromised puppet. Stop being stupid.

Conor McGregor looked off his bin at the White House for his morto St Patrick’s Day (March 17, 2025) appearance with Epstein’s pal, Donald Trump. Those of us who agree with his immigration stance are supposed to ignore his drug addled twitches and be grateful he used his platform to get the message out.

Fellow sexual deviant Andrew Tate (just recently saved by Trump from Romanian house arrest) piped in on X:

These scumbags think they’re in charge and they’ve plenty of support from people with poor ethics to cheer them on. It’s all a reflection. Sodom and Gomorrah eat your heart out. The people are begging for a reckoning and a reckoning they will get, deservedly so. That’s how it works. That’s how it’s always worked. Nothing new under the sun.

Welcome to the ‘Golden Age’ where the loudest gobs hold sway in a kayfabe of money lust, materialism and fakery. It’s one false prophet after the next. The people, so desperate for a saviour, bow down. They pile their excuses high on the pyre of artifice, grasping at empty words. The PR gurus laugh. It’s too easy. They’d believe anything, this lot.

Tell them Brigitte Macron is her brother/father of Emmanuel Macron and they’ll repeat it like a robot army. They’re ripe for the pickin’. Time to go. There’s a price to be paid for refusing to engage that God-given discernment. Stupid is a choice.

Tell them there was no bomb and no victims at the Manchester Arena. They’ll repeat that too, looking straight into the eyes of the survivors. They don’t care. They’d prefer to believe known liars than listen to witness testimony.

Show them Andrew Tate’s self-published videos bragging about pimping and ensnaring girls and women into prostitution. Show them his videos where he’s clearly seen beating an underage girl who he groomed by pretending to be in love. Show them. Show them. They look away. They don’t care. He says some things they agree with, so let’s forget about the rest. Moral relativism. The devil’s trick.

There’s McGregor hopping into his €435K Rolls Royce to hook up with Nikita to snort cocaine all night long while pounding that tampon so far up her insides it has to be surgically removed using forceps the next day. Who cares about wifey and the kids at home? Wifey doesn’t seem to mind either so it’s all good. There she is Irish dancing like a good cailín on the private jet. Sure it’s all a bit of craic. The monopoly money will make it go away, like the last time and the time before that.

Maybe Nikita was asking for it, begging for it, even. Maybe she did kiss McGregor’s arm in the lift afterwards before turning back around for another go with his friend. It’s a modern day cautionary tale of Babylonian debauchery, but aren’t we better off knowing, considering McGregor’s attempted power grab for his phoney Jewish handlers? I’ll thank Nikita for that.

We’re better off knowing what a scumbag McGregor is and how he behaves towards women who foolishly fawn over him. We’re better off knowing how he treats his wife and children. With zero respect. And somehow large swathes of people out there seem to think he’ll behave differently towards the Irish public if we magically make him president. Cop on.

He’s a scumbag like Andrew Tate and a scumbag like Trump who’s a scumbag like Epstein (who’s probably still alive). These people aren’t our saviours. Tate would use the same Lover Boy traps on us as he has his victims. Pretend to love us first. Tell us things we want to hear. Whisper sweet nothings into our ear. Only a fool could fall for it this time, knowing what we know now.

There’s only one way out of this mess. God. That means standards. That means discipline. No more excuses. No more false idols. No more worshipping the golden calf. We all know how that story ends.

It’s a choice.

The gate is narrow.