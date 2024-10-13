Jana Lunden on dealing with smear campaigns and government spin after SPHE hypersexual agenda on children exposed

The reaction to Jana Lunden’s interview with whistleblower teacher Mary Creedon has put government spin doctors in a whirl. On YouTube alone the Ryland Media/Natural Women’s Council exposé has clocked up some 429K views and counting, with parents up and down the country exchanging messages on WhatsApp groups discussing their concerns over the new Social, Personal and Health Education (SPHE) curriculum for their children.

Mary Creedon was a teacher of more than 30 years before resigning in protest at the inappropriate material presented on the SPHE teacher training course she attended at Dublin City University. She was one of 34 teachers on the course and felt compelled to warn the public about the indecent nature of the material aimed at children.

A glance at some of the reaction so far…

Senator Sharon Keogan calls for the Minister for Education, Norma Foley, to resign. Full article HERE.

Minister of State, Sean Fleming, calls on the Minster for Education, Norma Foley, to withdraw the teacher training material. Full article HERE.

Bishop Alphonsus Cullinan of the Waterford and Lismore Diocese claims the SPHE programme is unsuitable for anyone, let alone children.

Aontú councillor Jim Codd hits out at woke ideology. Full article HERE.

Cllr Shane P O'Reilly who is a candidate in the upcoming General Election and a father of five asks, “Can we not let children be children?”. Full article HERE.

Minister doubles down

The uproar following the viral interview has seen the Minister for Education, Norma Foley, double down on pushing through the new SPHE curriculum, predictably supported by the purchased mainstream media and counterintelligence operations. Misinformation is the word du jour. The crisis management policy has been to undermine the whistleblower teacher by any means possible and to engage in smear campaigns against Jana Lunden as a way to distract from the contents of the interview.

In this discussion, over a glass of wine, Jana and I discuss dirty tricks and how government spin doctors are attempting to reframe the story to deflect from the inappropriate nature of the SPHE teacher training course at DCU.

Once again we come to the conclusion, Enoch Burke was right.

