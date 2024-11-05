Playback speed
MIRI AF on Trump, false flags and accusing innocent people in the wrong

In this discussion with conspiracy theorist-in-chief Miri (Anne) Finch we discuss the US presidential election, the trouble with false flag investigations and accusing innocent people in the wrong...
Aisling O'Loughlin
and
Miri AF
Nov 05, 2024
1
Transcript

Miri AF believes it’s sometimes necessary to accuse innocent people in the wrong. Why? She says it’s the only way to get to the truth. Innocent until proven guilty.

“It’s completely valid to speculate, that’s how we arrive at conclusions. We put forward hypotheses, we test them and then we get to the truth. So yes, speculation is totally valid and as I said, so is accusing innocent people of crime because every single person who is accused of a crime is presumed innocent until they’re found guilty. Although I’m not exactly 100% sure if being a crisis actor is a crime. Is it illegal? I don’t think it is because to be an actor is obviously not illegal and to lie is not illegal,” says Miri.

In this lively discussion we cover the issue with speculation without solid evidence to support the claim, which can lead to the wrong person being attacked by large groups of people on the Internet and beyond. How far should this entitlement to speculate go if it’s causing distress to the victim?

We also discuss the US presidential elections with a special guest appearance from Jack the cat who is clearly fed up with the blue/red Punch and Judy show antics. Miri predicts Trump will return to the White House but not as the saviour he’s portraying himself to be. Let’s see.

One thing we can rely on with Miri is top notch conversation, even if we don’t always agree.

And yes, we discuss Richard D Hall. Think of it as a running theme.

You can find Miri’s must-read Substack articles on Miri’s Massive Missives HERE

And on X at Informed Consent Matters HERE.

Show your support for independent journalism and buy Aisling a coffee HERE.

Aisling O'Loughlin
Aisling’s Substack Podcast
The mainstream media is bought and paid for, Big Pharma jargon and WEF propaganda abound. This substack is an attempt to cut through the doublespeak and re-establish journalistic ethics, on the side of the public, who have been bamboozled by expert lies
Appears in episode
Aisling O'Loughlin
Miri AF
Miri AF
