Nathan Livingstone on being sued by Andrew Tate for defamation

“This is pretty new, it just happened in the past few weeks but this isn’t anything new to Andrew Tate though, this kind of technique or using lawfare as a way to silence his critics and people that are speaking out including alleged victims.” Nathan Livingstone, Australian filmmaker

Influencer Andrew Tate is suing Australian filmmaker Nathan Livingstone for defamation for posting videos of incriminating evidence online while he faces charges of rape, human trafficking, sex with a minor and organised crime in Romania. The Tates already face rape and human trafficking charges in the UK as well as a $27 million tax evasion lawsuit brought by British police. Incredibly the video clips were initially uploaded by Tate himself and show him boasting about his predatory behaviour on women who he’d ensnare into prostitution by pretending to fall in love with them. Can a pimp really be defamed? Has he any character to besmirch? Especially when he’s shopped himself in with his big mouth and posted it all over the Internet for everyone to see. This doesn’t seem to stop the pair using their dirty money to take legal action against those who dare to notice.

The brothers - who have been using their Loverboy method on prominent Irish nationalists of late - also sued an anonymous woman for defamation in 2023 after she claimed they trafficked her. They have form in this area. The controversial duo are suing 13 social media users for defamation, claiming they conspired to spread smears against the brothers, which is laughable considering they did that all by themselves.

It comes as they face fresh legal action in New York under federal criminal investigation by the Manhattan US Attorney’s Office, known for it tough approach. Donald Trump’s administration had intervened to relax travel restrictions on the brothers who were not allowed leave Romania under court orders. Last month the siblings left Romania on a private flight to Florida in the US only to encounter more trouble on arrival. Bri Stern, Andrew Tate’s American ‘girlfriend’ of 10 months later claimed the former kickboxer almost choked her unconscious during sex at the Beverly Hills Hotel on March 11, 2025 and providing more incriminating evidence in the form of text messages. He does make it easy for us, in fairness.

We discuss all of this and question how Candace Owens’ husband, George Farmer, knows Andrew Tate ‘since before he was famous’. Oxford’s Bullingdon Club, of which Farmer was a former president, was infamous for hiring prostitutes for dining events. Maybe that’s how the pimp and the Lord’s son know each other. We also analyse Owens’ defence of the Tates and how she was used to vilify victims for speaking out.

You can find Nathan Livingstone on X @TheMilkBarTV

