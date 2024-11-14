Oh look! There's RDH telling James Delingpole about his Saffie Roussos theory!

Why on earth is James Delingpole pretending he doesn't know Richard D Hall’s Saffie Roussos theory, in conversation with Abi Roberts from his Delingpod episode released to the public on November 9, 2024? Fair play to Abi for holding her ground despite repeated efforts by Delingpole to undermine her common sense stance. The theory in question, points the accusatory finger at the parents of Saffie Roussos (8) who was killed in the Manchester Arena bombing on May 22, 2017. Richard D Hall claims the child died in a previous incident, maybe a car accident (zero proof) and that her parents used the Manchester Arena ‘hoax bomb’ to cover up their involvement in her death (again zero proof). Sounds a lot like slander from where I’m standing.

We can clearly see Richard D Hall explaining to James Delingpole that he believes the little girl lost her life before the blast. “Her mother’s hand injuries are consistent with a car crash,” he tells Delingpole in the January 2024 podcast. Yeah, they’re also consistent with a nuts and bolts TATP bomb but let’s not let facts get in the way of his fantasy speculation. The clip from The Delingpod episode has been crudely edited, suggesting an off-air conversation too. Still, we can be in no doubt that Richard D Hall explicitly told James Delingpole about his theory, which makes it all the more curious as to why Delingpole feigned ignorance with Abi Roberts while muttering from behind his mug “I don’t think Richard D Hall said anything like that”.

Add to that, there are Richard D Hall's recorded conversations with Statement Analyst Genevieve Lewis where she implies the dying child was being 'a little bit of a nightmare' in an effort to suggest the mother's involvement in her child's death. Incredibly, this seems to have worked on RDH’s audience who now feel justified in vilifying the victims. The chorus shouts: There was no bomb and the victims aren't real.

Somehow they believe it - the suggestion and speculation will do. Looks like real evidence is no longer necessary in this Brave New World. The victims are the enemy. Think of the merchandise stand!

Why do I keep going back to this subject? Because it reveals so much. It’s a case study worth examining and understanding so you’re not tricked next time by sloppy fake journalism. We’re constantly told there will be more false flags, which means more false flag investigations. I don’t trust these false flag ‘experts’ or their findings. They’re misleading us deliberately and have been doing so for quite some time. We should all care about that. This is psychological warfare, after all. That’s not to say I believe the official narrative either. Who’s to say they’re not in cahoots anyway? If we have standards, we won’t get conned by counterintelligence. If we had standards, we wouldn’t be in this mess in the first place. If we had standards, we’d instinctively know accusing parents of using a hoax bomb to cover up the death of their daughter, with zero evidence, is morally wrong. It’s all a reflection.

Another example worth looking at is the false flag investigation on the Parnell Square child stabbings on November 23, 2023, in Dublin by Richard D Hall’s sister operation in Ireland which was misleading. It sounded plausible and so many repeated their lines and moved on - but it’s looking increasingly likely that a five-year-old girl really did end up fighting for her life in hospital. She wasn’t a crisis actor. We still don’t have a name or a photo, only a GoFundMe financial appeal (yes it’s weird) but no proper details and a delayed court date for the accused Riad Bouchaker. What’s taking so long? It’s all most peculiar and warrants further investigation for sure but I certainly won’t be taking my cues from the counterintelligence op feeding us misleading info to make us look dumb and numb. No thank you. I’ll be engaging my own brain, thank you very much.

Watching James Delingpole act so shady has got me wondering if his Christian thing is all put on - Good vs evil and all that quoting of the Psalms. What kind of Christian would think it’s ok to laugh at the death of an eight-year-old girl and dismiss the suffering of her parents on speculation alone? No real Christian I know. And yes that’s where discernment comes in. This is discernment. Rather uncomfortable, isn’t it?

This is what holding your journalists to account looks like. It’s hard work. You’ve got to care about the objective Truth. It’s got to bother you when you see innocent people being accused in the wrong. It’s got to bug you when you detect a journalist is misleading his audience or feigning ignorance. You’ve got to speak up. You’ve got to risk being unpopular.

If some new evidence emerges that proves Saffie Roussos died elsewhere and not in the Manchester Arena on May 22, 2017, I will take it on board and reassess my stance. In it’s absence, seven and half years on, the only reasonable conclusion is that the Roussos family has been maligned unfairly at their most vulnerable hour. This is reprehensible.

And if it really is Good versus evil - you might want to check which side you’re on.

