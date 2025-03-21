Playback speed
Ryan Tubridy is held to account in London but refuses to address excess deaths since the roll-out of the trial injections...

Ireland's former highest paid broadcaster looked startled and confused while out and about in London with his doctor girlfriend Clare Kambamettu during the St. Patrick's weekend celebrations.
Aisling O'Loughlin
Mar 21, 2025
13
1
Before his fall from grace, Ryan Tubridy was Ireland’s highest paid broadcaster who used his considerable platform on RTÉ’s Late Late Show to promote the unproven and dangerous Covid-19 injections. He never mentioned side effects or why the jabs were unnecessary. His job was to use his charm to convince the Irish public to roll up their sleeves for a trial injection they didn’t need. There was no pandemic.

Tubridy never discussed the use of end-of-life drugs in Irish nursing homes in April 2020 when we saw a peak in deaths as our elderly were culled under the guise of Covid-19. Instead he pretended there was a deadly virus on the loose. He even said he had a ‘very unintrusive experience’ of the so-called virus. On RTÉ Radio 1, Tubridy told his listeners to ‘uninvite’ wedding guests who had declined the medical trial. He caused division in families and dismissed real concern about the injections as ‘conspiracy theories’.

Tubridy’s reign came to abrupt (and welcome) end from June 2023 when the auditors showed up at Montrose and discovered secret payments to the broadcaster which he denied, denied, denied. Despite leaving a trail of destruction in his wake, Tubridy still managed to find work in London thanks to his pals in the club. He continues to brazen it out on Virgin Radio while ignoring the excess deaths since the roll-out of the injections he told everyone else to get while promising he would too.

The footage of Tubridy out and about with his doctor girlfriend was sent to me by an Irishman living in London who also thinks Tubridy should be held to account for his actions.

Tubridy knowingly misled his audience, failed as a broadcaster to convey the dangers of the trial injections and shamelessly promoted an unnecessary Big Pharma product on public service television. He crossed the line. Now he thinks he can saunter off into the sunset without any repercussions.

He’ll only get away with it as long as people let him.

Well done Paddy. Thank you for being our voice.

Hold them to account.

Aisling O'Loughlin
