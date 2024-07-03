The Problematic Victim: Why Natasha O'Brien's histrionics have proven a turn-off for the public...

Think about it for a second. What kind of casting director would choose Natasha O’Brien as the public face of toxic masculinity victimhood? No casting director, that’s who. If it was all staged, as the usual suspects on ‘this side’ are purporting, there would have been an entirely different protagonist hired for the gig. One who doesn’t laugh and twitch throughout television interviews for example. Or one who doesn’t wave her hands frantically about while awkwardly searching for words, eyes darting hither and tither. A casting director would have chosen an actress who could remain solemn, hands firmly planted on her lap, a below-the-knee hemline, who could elicit sympathy from viewers. There might even be a tear or two to tug at our heart strings.

Natasha O’Brien was most certainly NOT chosen by a casting director to participate in a government psyop. She was beaten unconscious by 22 year old soldier Cathal Crotty on May 29, 2022 in Limerick city centre as captured on CCTV footage. He did break her nose. He did brag about it on social media, telling friends in a Snapchat story: “Two to put her down, two to put her out”. Crotty did plead guilty to the crime. Limerick District Court judge Tom O’Donnell did give him a three year suspended sentence claiming a custodial sentence would ruin his career. The judge did order Crotty to pay €3,000 in compensation to Natasha O’Brien. The judge’s retirement party was cancelled due to the controversy.

You can see why the government and their NGO lackeys jumped all over the story. Who could condone such violence? What a rotter! How could the judge have been so lenient? After all school teacher Enoch Burke was twice jailed over a classroom pronouns disagreement and Cork granny Margaret Buttimer was repeatedly thrown in prison for refusing to wear a useless mask during the Covid scam. Yet this lad, Crotty, was let off after smashing a woman’s face in and leaving her unconscious in the middle of the street.

The attack must have seemed like the perfect conduit to shut up the pesky ‘far right’ constantly going on about open borders, IPAS centres and immigrant crime levels. There was even an LGBTQ+ angle. Apparently this awful Crotty character had shouted ‘faggot’ at a passerby and Natasha O’Brien had intervened. What a hero! You can only imagine the government spin doctors seal clapping with excitement. A homophobic slur too! And his name was Crotty. CROTTY! The Natasha O’Brien assault case had all the elements of a flawless scenario to deflect from the real horror show of a country in the grip of a treasonous globalist take-down.

Except they backed the wrong horse.

Instead of winning the public’s support, Natasha O’Brien’s over-the-top behaviour has proven a turn-off. It’s had the opposite effect of what those spin doctors tried so hard to evoke, as reflected in her GoFundMe campaign which remains stubbornly far off its €100,000 target. All those TV interviews and rent-a-crowd NGO rallies with communist feminists failed to muster the desired response.

People can sense something’s amiss.

The standing ovation in the Dáil on June 25, 2024 only aroused further suspicions. It was weird. North Korea weird. What was really going on? Followed by Justine McCarthy of The Irish Times calling for a monument to be erected to honour Natasha O’Brien a few days later. It was too much and frankly alarming.

It became patently clear Natasha O’Brien was being used in a desperate bid to:

Undermine Irish military aged men and the Irish Defence Forces in general. NATO beckons alongside a UN police force. Blame ALL men for violence against women to deflect from the surge of imported crime from those foreign military aged men we’re supposed to believe are asylum seekers and refugees pouring into the country uncapped and unvetted. Associate the name Crotty with gender based violence NOT the 1987 Supreme Court Crotty Ruling which protects the Irish electorate from rogue governments enacting treasonous pacts, like the EU Migration deal, without putting it to the people by way of referendum. Pit Irish men and women against each other to create disharmony and division. Promote the notion of LGBTQ+ hate crime to give credence to proposed new legislation to protect paedophiles and to endanger children with trans ideology and mutilation.

So no, if there had been a casting director, Natasha O’Brien would not have been chosen for the starring role of wronged woman standing up against an errant Irish military aged man. It’s somewhat amusing to watch those paid to promote her as heroine and hate speech activist, feign compassion and admiration for the cameras. The TV presenters pretending not to notice the histrionics and inconsistencies. The politicians ignoring those erratic hand gestures to stay on script with the official narrative. The Pride crew half-heartedly responding to her on-stage cues. Everything is off-key. The assault may have been real but the pantomime around it has been fake and the public can see through the charade.

Counter-intelligence would have us believe the whole thing is faked but that’s a trap. That’s just to make the ‘far right’ look far right and heartless. Crotty was an idiot and deserves a jail sentence. The DPP has lodged an appeal against the suspended sentence. It might teach him a valuable lesson and perhaps make all military aged men, all men, think twice about laying a hand on a woman. Natasha O’Brien, however annoying, did not deserve to be punched unconscious and the judge was wrong to give the soldier a suspended sentence. These things, most of us can agree on.

Natasha O’Brien is being used by unscrupulous types to bring in hate crime legislation and to put the emphasis on Irish men committing crimes against women. But it has backfired spectacularly on the government. She has only served to wake up more of Middle Ireland. They’re beginning to notice how weird everything has become, how news stories are being twisted to push certain globalist agendas. They’re noticing how RTÉ and the rest of the purchased media always focus on Irish criminals and play down immigrant crime. Can anyone remember the name of the Algerian man due in court accused of stabbing three children and a school worker in broad daylight on November 23, 2023 in Dublin’s Parnell Square? We should all know Riad Bouchaker’s name, off by heart, and the names of those children, if the media was doing its job right. They don’t want us to know the details.

Counter Intelligence would have us believe the whole thing was staged, that everyone involved was an actor, except that’s not the case. The stabbing spree has just been covered up because it’s inconvenient to the ‘refugees welcome here’ narrative whereas Natasha O’Brien’s story fits like a glove.

Until it didn’t.

