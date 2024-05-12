Playback speed
Share post
Attempted Child Abductions and Helen McEntee Refuses to Budge

A spate of attempted child abductions across Ireland has seen locals take matters into their own hands as trust in An Garda Síochána hits a new low following the pepper spraying at Newtownmountkennedy
Aisling O'Loughlin
May 12, 2024
11
Transcript

“The latest thing that is happening in Ireland, it’s so bananas, only this past week, and you’d really start scratching your head - is these young immigrants are trying to snatch children. You could say it’s a psyop. Initially you’d think, ‘Is this a psyop? Are they trying to make us hate immigrants? Are they trying to pit us against each other? But the more I’m looking at it, the more I’m thinking there’s something to this”.

In conversation with Rick Munn on Locked & Loaded, TNT Radio, May 10, 2024 - we discuss various online reports of attempted child abductions across the country and the sexual assault of a child in public toilets in Co Cork.

None of these stories are being covered with any seriousness in the compromised Irish mainstream media with one immigrant who approached children charged with a ‘public order offence’ after locals intervened and left his spreadeagled on the pavement.

It came as online videos emerged of locals attacking a foreign man accused of assaulting a 12-year-old boy in public toilets in Mahon, Co Cork.

We discuss this and the refusal of Minister for Justice Helen McEntee and Garda Commissioner Drew Harris to resign from office despite their positions being untenable.

For the full conversation on Rumble, click HERE.

You can listen back to Rick Munn on TNT Radio HERE.

And you can support independent journalism HERE by buying the author a coffee. Thank you.

