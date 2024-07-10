NATO Means White Genocide, Into the Meat Grinder We Refuse To Go

We know they want us dead. Us being white Europeans. The replacements have arrived and it’s getting a bit tight around here. They won’t be able to build the houses fast enough for the New Irish so we’d better make some room.

Reduce our carbon footprint, so to speak. Leave the house keys and any instructions like security alarm codes and Wifi passwords as we close the gate on the way to the meat grinder of one of their forever wars. Looks like we might soon be off to fight big bad Putin and the Russians or headed to Gaza to act as human shields against Israeli air missile strikes and drone attacks. Or we might find ourselves on military ships defending those critical seabeds from sabotage, terrorism and espionage as the Ministry of Peace tells us. Equal opportunities - all genders welcome, no age limit. Keep ‘em coming. The more the merrier.

NATO has a new promotional video out and it looks like it’s aimed at white Europeans specifically as David Clews from UNN noted in a recent tweet. The promo opens with an attractive female soldier with blonde hair and blue eyes, her face painted camouflage green. She says, “Nato means a future I can look forward to, knowing we are not alone”. Translation: “Nato means a future I can’t look forward to because I’ll be dead, alone”.

“Nato means supporting our Ukrainian friends in times of need. Slava Ukraine!’ a male voiceover continues accompanied by dramatic music to add to the hero vibes. Translation: “Nato means supporting a country we know little about about for reasons unclear. Slave for Ukraine”.

I think it only fair that those who put Ukrainian flags in their online bios should show their loyalty by being dispatched to the front line first. Yes Karen, that means you and your virtue signalling pals and all. I hear khaki is hot this season. You can post selfies from the trenches. Those fervently waving Palestinian flags can head to the Middle East to fulfil their not so patriot duties. That would clear some bedroom space back home fairly lively. Luke Ming Flanagan could lead the charge into oblivion. He could even dust down his old Nazi flag from 1997. His Hamas comrades would be thrilled. It would look so good going up in flames.

Midlands Northwest MEP Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan on election success, June 13, 2024

Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan in the Dole Éireann documentary, 1997

There would have to be a Fat Cat Brigade too, made up of all those slum landlords who profited from taking in uncapped numbers of unvetted military aged men (who don’t feature in the NATO video strangely). Let’s see if they’re as enthusiastic about conscription as they were about filling their pockets with ill gotten gains. To hell with the consequences. Queers for Palestine also need a front line spot. Let them see what happens when you wave a PRIDE flag on the Gaza Strip.

Did anyone even notice the news story that slipped by most people’s attention on July 3, 2024?

They probably thought (wrongly) that because it’s not being seriously discussed on the purchased mainstream media, it mustn’t be a big deal. It’s a big deal.

The report reads:

The Dáil has approved a plan to allow Ireland join an EU military initiative to defend critical seabed infrastructure against sabotage, terrorism and espionage. The move got the green light from TDs following a vote with 74 deputies supporting the motion and 58 voting against it. The Critical Seabed Infrastructure Protection project is part of the PESCO framework where EU member states cooperate to improve the capabilities of their armed forces.

Predictably, the UK’s newly installed globalist yes man (Sir) Kier Starmer has hit the ground running, looking for trouble, shouting his mouth off about Putin while bragging about expanding war budgets.

The Mail reports:

The Prime Minister, who flew to Washington last night for a major Nato summit on his first international visit, said there was 'no more important duty' than safeguarding the nation. He announced that the Government will launch a strategic defence review next week to assess the threats to the UK and the military capabilities needed to counter them.

The lunatics are running the asylum.

Prepare for war.