Nick Cotton on Victim Blaming and Demanding Standards in the Alt Media

“This is not a game. This is really serious. If you’re accusing the people that have been through the worst trauma, of being in on it and it’s all a trick, then you are doing something unconscionably evil. And I am currently seeing it done to my friend and investor, Maria Farmer, who is Epstein’s whistleblower. There is a monumental, colossal sea of people claiming that she is a CIA plant, that completely drowns her out. And she is a victim, she’s not someone like you and me, who has chosen to be on the Internet giving their opinion and stuff. This is actually a victim who deserves your respect and support.” Nick Cotton

The Conspiratainment Industry is full of pitfalls and bum steers, charlatans and stooges, whose job it is to deceive and mislead. So we’ve got to help each other along the way when we spot anomalies and discrepancies, especially when innocent people are accused in the wrong. It’s quite simply our duty.

Independent journalist Nick Cotton got in touch on Telegram after my series of articles on the misdirection of Richard D Hall. He was curious to find out more about how D Hall’s questionable research has led thousands of his followers to believe there was no bomb in the Manchester Arena on May 22, 2017 and no actual victims on the night, just crisis actors, some with real injuries. Even the dead ones.

Incredibly, more than seven years after the blast, with the release of names, photos and details of the victims, legions of Richard D Hall devotees continue to repeat the lie that no-one was hurt on the night of May 22, 2017 because there was no bomb. They seem to think the crisis actors were enlisted in casualty departments in the week prior to the explosion, that was just some kind of pyrotechnics display, not a suicide bomber detonating a TATP nuts and bolts device.

How could seemingly intelligent people fall for such a deception?

People like broadcaster James Delingpole who seems to think the CIA has towns full of crisis actors ready to be deployed at any given moment for the next false flag du jour.

Sometimes even people we admire come out with eye watering stinkers. It might pass as funny if real lives weren’t involved, innocent victims who’ve been through major trauma and heartbreak. Bad things happen when their testimonies are dismissed or shredded to pieces by statement analysts like Genevieve Lewis, and mistruths and distorted information are allowed flourish under the guise of ‘investigative journalism’.

In July, 2023, Nick Cotton made a piece entitled: James Delingpole is very stupid and not a christian.

Catchy headline designed to give Delingpole a friendly boot up the bum for going light on certain dubious characters at a time when we need critical voices to hold them to account. Since he’s not controlled opposition, according to Nick Cotton, that only leaves this option….

Now we all know Delingpole is far from very stupid really, but my goodness does he say some very stupid things sometimes, not befitting of a man who loves the Psalms, and by extension, God. Like his recent Substack entitled The Lying Media Always Lie So Why Believe Them This Time? which raked up 477 likes, which is a lot by Substack standards. The only problem is, the media doesn’t always lie. I know it’s an unpopular thing to say and won’t win me a raft of likes but the objective Truth matters more than marketability. We can use the mainstream media to our advantage, it’s full of information we couldn’t possibly go out and collect ourselves. We just need discernment to see how they’ve twisted things to suit their agenda.

Delingpole, of course, knows this, he’s just being proud. Nobody likes to admit they’ve been had.

Thing is, we’ve all been conned at one time or another, which makes it all the more important to speak up and point out absurdities and mistruths and downright lies whenever they appear, as we help each other along the way. Weed ‘em out. Make them intolerable. Demand better standards. It’s all a reflection of morals. Plus it’s our only way out of this mess. Standards, my dear!

Delingpole, despite all those likes and comments of support and slaps on the back, still needs to apologise to the survivors of the Manchester Arena bombing. It’s the Christian thing to do. He’ll have to set aside popularity to do it, too. That’s the test. Humble pie incoming.

As the Internet becomes jammed with phoney conspiracy theorists and information designed to mislead and undermine critical thinkers, we’ve got to be more vigilant than ever. Especially when it comes to so-called experts who pick on innocent people. Nick notes:

“I’ve been really concerned on YouTube with the rise of supposed narcissism and body language experts, particularly ones that analyse footage, because I don’t believe them and I think they’re bullshitters”

Yes, they are very dangerous bullshitters and as we’ve seen with the likes of Genevieve Lewis, capable of planting slanderous seeds of doubt - like that the parents of eight-year-old Saffie Roussos were somehow involved in covering up her death by using a fake bomb at the Manchester Arena - with ZERO evidence to support the claim. NOTHING! Nobody should tolerate that nonsense. And shame on anybody who did. As Nick says, it’s on the viewer to react appropriately, because the charlatans are everywhere and sometimes they tell us exactly what we want to hear, mixed in with misdirection.

Ultimately, you get what you tolerate.

You can find Nick Cotton’s website on Jackd.uk

Interview also available on Rumble.

If you’d like to support independent journalism, you can buy Aisling a coffee HERE.