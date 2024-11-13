Suspicious behaviour: James Delingpole pretends he's unaware of RDH's Saffie Roussos theory

We know James Delingpole isn't stupid, so why is he playing dumb when it comes to Richard D Hall's Saffie Roussos theory? The claim goes the parents of the eight-year-old girl were using the Manchester Arena 'hoax bomb' to cover up their daughter's death which occurred previous to May 22, 2017. Delingpole is clearly pretending he’s unaware of the evidence-free accusation while in conversation with comedienne Abi Roberts. Why? Watch how he lifts his mug, muttering behind it, acting shifty. If I was a Statement Analyst like Genevieve Lewis, I’d detect deception. Luckily I rely on evidence to support my arguments.

It's all very suspect, especially considering I got in touch with Delingpole to point out the obvious anomalies in the Richard D Hall ‘findings’ and he responded (we’ll have to agree to disagree) but ultimately refused to have me back on his show. Why he is pretending he doesn't know about RDH's theory? And why is he acting funny that 'somebody' might have mentioned it at some point? That somebody is clearly me! It’s hardly a secret.

Something is not adding up here. Major alarm bells are ringing.

Pay heed.

This has repercussions for other 'false flag’ investigations like Parnell Square in Ireland or the Southport child stabbings in the UK. It’s in the interest of the authorities that the conspiracy theory crowd dismiss these cases as fake and disbelieve victim testimonies. It’s my contention that they’re made look like false flags on purpose to neutralise the response. If it’s all fake, why would you care? No need for any emotional investment or appropriate reaction. Move along. It also means you stop trusting the victim.

The victim becomes the enemy. It gets very dark.

The Manchester Arena bombing is a test case for us to study with the help of the passage of time. It’s vital we get to the bottom of this, one way or the other. Simply for the sake of the objective Truth. If we can establish the victims are acting or complicit in a hoax, it’s a huge story. If we can establish there are units set up to encourage us to believe and propagate nonsense, it’s a huge story. Get it yet? It’s massive either way.

Are the Manchester Arena victims crisis actors? It’s been seven and half years now and still no conclusive evidence to support the theory they’re in on a big hoax to trick the public. This, quite simply, isn’t good enough.

In the interview with Abi Roberts, James Delingpole either deliberately or accidentally, tells viewers statement analysis is ‘used in courtrooms’. This is untrue. Statement analysis is inadmissible in court because it’s open to manipulation (as we’ve seen in the case of Richard D Hall and Genevieve Lewis) and can cast innocent people as guilty for over-blinking let’s say, which may just be an idiosyncrasy. Statement analysis in the wrong hands can lead to injustice. That’s why it’s all over the Internet right now. Beware. The power of suggestion is a dangerous thing.

Weirdly the UK Column’s Brian Gerrish put out a fund raising appeal for Richard D Hall on November 11, 2024 - yes he needs more money, the appeals never stop. They’re also playing along with the persecuted journalist up against the big, bad system shtick, overlooking the obvious holes in the narrative, and, like James Delingpole, pretending these anomalies don’t matter. This is very odd coming from a news organisation that’s supposed to pride itself on ethics and its code of conduct. Again, something is not adding up. I smell a rat. Here’s my response to the UK Column’s segment on Richard D Hall. Still awaiting a response:

V disappointed with the UK Column's lack of understanding on this subject. Richard D Hall has clearly misled his followers to reach a false conclusion on the Manchester Arena bombing using deceptive tactics. Incredibly he has convinced thousands of people there was no bomb and no real victims on the night which as the judge rightly pointed out was 'absurd and fantastical'.

Do you realise how serious this is? You sniff at the BBC's choice of journalist yet show zero knowledge of the case and repeat well worn lines trotted out as an excuse for his terrible behaviour. This is not good enough. Richard D Hall has accused the parents of Saffie Roussos (8) who died in the blast of using her death to cover up for a previous incident - with NO evidence, just speculation. He suspects, maybe a car accident, but has no proof.

He's persecuted Martin Hibbert - the man has had no peace from the trolls because they mistakingly think he's a crisis actor. He is not. Never appeared in The Bill as RDH put out in one of his documentaries. His daughter Eve is also not a crisis actor and requires around the clock care, as Richard D Hall discovered when he secretly filmed her (to make conspiracy theorists look mad and bad). Again RDH speculates they received their injuries in a car accident but has ZERO proof to back up his theory.

RDH speculated that Hannah Mone chopped off her own finger cutting a hedge rather than believe her personal testimony. I could go on. UK Column need to apologise to the victims of the Manchester Arena bombing immediately. You have shown scant regard for their suffering and simply chimed in with a chorus of misdirection that casts the victims as liars. This is outrageous. Amend.

I really hope readers are beginning to understand why this story is important and why I’m persistent despite the lack of support. I’m clearly not a crowd pleaser. Real journalism cannot play for likes and validation.

The day witness testimonies are dismissed as credible evidence will be a dark day for justice. We’re getting very close to that moment, cheered on by those who think they’re awake and some whose behaviour is downright suspicious at this stage.

The father of Saffie Roussos is clearly not acting. His daughter is dead, murdered by the bomb in the Manchester Arena on May 22, 2017. She’s not coming back. Nothing has been produced to prove otherwise apart from very weak arguments and speculation. NOT GOOD ENOUGH!

Demand higher standards from your journalists. Everything is a reflection.

You get the journalists you deserve.

Hold them to account.

