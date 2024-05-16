Aisling O'Loughlin

Bill Gates' Donation to Northern Irish Company Almac for Remdesivir Research
The highly controversial drug has a questionable track record but that hasn't stopped 'philanthropist' Bill Gates pouring money into further research...
  
Attempted Child Abductions and Helen McEntee Refuses to Budge
A spate of attempted child abductions across Ireland has seen locals take matters into their own hands as trust in An Garda Síochána hits a new low…
  
Why has Bill Gates given a Galway pharma company €24 million? What does he want in return from Aerogen, Ireland's largest (award winning…
Boasting the capacity to mass vaccinate billions with its aerosol drug delivery system, Aerogen Pharma has received astronomical financial support from…
  
Big Brother is Watching: Surveillance, Pepper Spray and Mercenaries. How Newtownmountkennedy changed everything.
Drew Harris, Simon Harris and Helen McEntee brazen it out to enforce a dark new chapter on the Irish...
  
April 2024

Deliberate Bad Publicity: Gemma O'Doherty is the real psyop
The editor of The Irish Light newspaper uses her position to undermine the Resistance movement in Ireland with slander and rumours while playing the…
  
Was Former Garda Commissioner Martin Callinan set up to prime the way for a foreign takeover of An Garda Síochána?
Ten years after 'anti-corruption' activist Gemma O'Doherty was instrumental in the takedown of Martin Callinan as Garda Commissioner, their names are…
  
The Royal Palace of Noncery and Deception: Maybe Prince William Really Is The Antichrist
No royal engagements listed for the prince, a vague BBC statement on the use of AI for the Kate bench appearance and more Royal Family paedophile…
  
Angel or Demon? Tom Hanks and the dark matter of his role as Hollywood darling and CERN devil.
As the solar eclipse of April 8th fast approaches combined with relaunching the Large Hadron Collider at CERN, the role of Tom Hanks comes under the…
  
March 2024

THERE'S KATE ON A BENCH WITH CANCER. CASE CLOSED. NO MORE QUESTIONS ALLOWED.
Apparently Kate Middleton has been located and this time it's for real. Just ignore the static backdrop and the disappearing wedding ring mid-sentence.
  
WHERE'S KATE MIDDLETON? AND WHY IS THE MEDIA GASLIGHTING US WITH ENDLESS LIES?
Something very weird is going on surrounding the disappearance of Kate Middleton that could be easily rectified with a quick video update. Instead we're…
  
The Dying Game: The Business of Depopulation
As the excess body count piles up, new industries have emerged to sanitise the messy job of culling the native Irish population.
  
Male entitlement? Pull the other one Tommy Tiernan
Again RTÉ blames all men for Ireland's imported rape and sexual crime problem. Solicitor Sarah Grace's important interview left too many glaring…
  
